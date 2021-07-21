Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Downgraded by Colliers Securities

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,558,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.