China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 15.47%.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
