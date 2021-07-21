China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,661. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPHI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Pharma by 1,015.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Pharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.