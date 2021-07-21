China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.53

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $28.89. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 104 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNH. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 240.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

