Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1,711.92 and last traded at $1,695.18, with a volume of 17854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,574.35.

The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,708.00.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,437.05. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

