Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,437.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,626.57.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

