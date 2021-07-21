Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,437.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.58.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

