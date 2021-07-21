Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,646.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,668.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,626.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,437.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

