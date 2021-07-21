Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 26,000 Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 26,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,456.40.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 14,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 5,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,999.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 4,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,835.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 7,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,850.00.

Shares of ALM traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.00. 17,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95. Alliance Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.

Alliance Mining Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

