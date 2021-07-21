Chrono.tech Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $46,422.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $15.61 or 0.00049476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00783111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

