CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.33.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$23.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.31.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.2392747 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

