CIBC Cuts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to C$32.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.