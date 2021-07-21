CIBC Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$14.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
TAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.
TAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,536. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.