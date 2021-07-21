CIBC Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$14.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,536. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.