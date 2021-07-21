Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Cincinnati Financial worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

