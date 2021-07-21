Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $0.85 to $0.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.