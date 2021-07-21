Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,234 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 717,846 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 4.70. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

