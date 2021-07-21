Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALG opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

