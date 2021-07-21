Citigroup Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

