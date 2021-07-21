Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of 96.29.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

