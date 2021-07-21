Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.