Citigroup Inc. Sells 55,489 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.