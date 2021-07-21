Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.10. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 39,118 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 815,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,965,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

