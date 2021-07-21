CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

