CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Shares of CCNE opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

