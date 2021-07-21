Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,639 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at $343,341.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $220.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

