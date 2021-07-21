Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

