CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

CWBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CohBar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.

CWBR opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CohBar by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

