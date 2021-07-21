Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $171,108.00. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

