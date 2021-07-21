CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for $9.40 or 0.00029883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $18.33 million and $133,028.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00105327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00141431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,464.36 or 1.00053168 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

