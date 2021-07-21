CoinUs Market Capitalization Achieves $613,485.98 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 91.8% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $613,485.98 and approximately $197.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006136 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000266 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.