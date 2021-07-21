CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

