Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. 5,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

