Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,884,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.