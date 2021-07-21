Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $68.98. Approximately 6,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,126,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

