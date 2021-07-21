Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
PASTF opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
