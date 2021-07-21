Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PASTF opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50.

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

