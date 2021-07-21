Comparing Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 19.79% 9.85% 0.84% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 13 0 2.59 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $45.55, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Omni Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.31 $3.30 billion $0.55 81.53 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

About Omni Financial Services

Omni Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial product and services. Its product and services include immediate, deferred and fixed annuities; group medical, employee, life, disability, long term care and term life insurance products. The company was founded by Stephen M. Klein and Jeffrey L. Levine in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

