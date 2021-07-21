ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,341,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812,479. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of -380.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

