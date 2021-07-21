Constellium (CSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CSTM stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 2.61.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
