Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Director John Andrew Dorward Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Director John Andrew Dorward purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 979,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,110.

John Andrew Dorward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Andrew Dorward purchased 100,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John Andrew Dorward purchased 100,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

CVE:C opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. Contact Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Contact Gold (CVE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Contact Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Contact Gold

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 220 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 1,032 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

