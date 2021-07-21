ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Position Decreased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.93. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

