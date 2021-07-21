Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $5,052,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 93.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 212,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 102,643 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 631.8% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 509,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,660 shares of company stock worth $7,589,227. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

