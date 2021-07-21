Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,257,300.00. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,662 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.61. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

