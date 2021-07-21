Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CI opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.
In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
