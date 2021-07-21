Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

