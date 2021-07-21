Core Laboratories (CLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLB. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

