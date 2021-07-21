Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

