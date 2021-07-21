Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Philip Straub Sells 5,898 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

