Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.12

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Cortex has a market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,733,485 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

