Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cortexyme by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of CRTX opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.71.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.