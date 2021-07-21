Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $415.11

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $415.11 and last traded at $414.88, with a volume of 16204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $410.37.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

