Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,380 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUFN stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

